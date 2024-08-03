Trump Debate Skipping Will Backfire As Kamala Harris Will Get A Free ABC Special

Vice President Kamala Harris will get a free primetime special on ABC if Donald Trump skips the debate.

CNN reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to show up for the previously agreed-upon debate set for September 10 on ABC – even if Donald Trump does not, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The source says their understanding is ABC News would provide airtime to whichever candidate showed up – even if that ended up being just Harris. ABC News did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The debate don’t specify that both candidates have to show up or the airtime is voided. If one of the candidates shows up and the other doesn’t, the network will likely convert the debate into a primetime interview or a town hall.

If the Harris campaign is correct, by not showing up, Donald Trump will give Kamala Harris a network television special that will be broadcast for free over the air to the entire country.

Trump lead has evaporated in the polls. He can’t afford to be playing these games and pretending like he has leverage or is winning.

Donald Trump has been making bad strategic decisions throughout the 2024 campaign, but giving up a primetime special to his opponent because he is afraid to debate will be one of his worst.

Trump doesn’t have any leverage. He is not going to get the debate rules completely changed so that he can hold it on Fox News in front of an audience.

The ex-president’s debate scam is failing and may result in Vice President Harris being given a solo national platform to address the voters.