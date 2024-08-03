Trump Melts Down And Announces Fake Debate Agreement

Trump announced that he agreed to a debate somewhere in Pennsylvania on September 4 on Fox News, but there is no agreement with the Harris campaign for that debate.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest. The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!….

….As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this “coup,” and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris. I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is! Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate. I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election. I look forward to seeing everyone on September 4th, in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania!

The Debate Is Still Scheduled For September 10

The debate that Trump agreed to and then backed out of on ABC is still scheduled for September 10. It has not been canceled. It has not been changed. Kamala Harris has agreed to keep that debate and said that she would be there.

It is Donald Trump who has refused to debate.

There was nothing unconstitutional about Joe Biden stepping aside. The President was allowed to decide not to run again because Democrats had not formally chosen their nominee.

Trump is melting down because he has no idea how to run against Vice President Harris. He has been flailing for nearly two weeks and doesn’t want to debate her.

The pressure and the negative coverage have gotten to Trump, so he came up with the fake debate announcement.

Momentum is with Harris, and Trump hasn’t found a way to stop it.