Sen. Chris Murphy Shakes Up Fox With The Truth On Kamala Harris And The Border

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) went on Fox News Sunday and delivered the facts about Vice President Kamala Harris and the border.

Sen. Murphy said, “The figures I have seen show that from the three Northern Triangle countries that Kamala Harris was put in charge of stemming migration from, migration has dropped by 50- to 60 percent from those countries. It started high in part because of a series of crises that unfolded during the Trump administration. What drove the increase in migration was, in part, huge increased travel from a country like Venezuela, which was plunged into economic crisis because of Donald Trump’s policies. Kamala Harris was given an important but discrete task, she was able to dramatically reduce migration from those countries, and, again, apples to apples, crossings at the southwest border are lower today than they were at the end of the Trump administration.”

Video:

Trump has decided to make the border the issue of his campaign, but since he can’t run on his real record of failure on the border, the ex-president has to run on an imaginary contrast that is not real. Trump’s record on the border was one of failure.

Only Donald Trump could fail and make that failure his main issue in the next election.

Vice President Harris is not a border czar, but she has done a great job reducing migration from the Northern Triangle.

Chris Murphy went on Fox News Sunday and delivered a dose of needed truth. If Republicans want to make the border an issue, they could end up regretting it.