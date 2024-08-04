Republican Ex-Government Officials Endorse Kamala Harris

Republicans, including former Trump administration officials, government secretaries, and governors, are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Harris campaign released a list of Republican current and former officials who have endorsed VP Harris:

As a part of today’s announcement, Republicans for Harris includes endorsements by prominent Republican voices from across the country, including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye; former Secretaries Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood; former Governors Jim Edgar, Bill Weld, and Christine Todd Whitman, and former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan; former members of Congress Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, Adam Kinzinger, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh; Mesa Arizona Mayor John Giles; former GOP State Chair and State Senator Chris Vance; Reed Howard of Young Republicans for Harris; former RNC delegate Rina Shah; and more.

The vast majority of the list consists of former Republican government officials, but a few current officials have crossed over and are supporting Harris.

The Harris coalition that is building should look familiar. It contains many of the same elements that helped President Biden defeat Trump in 2020. The Harris coalition, though, has an even bigger ceiling than the Biden coalition. Younger voters are much more excited about Vice President Harris.

On the other side of the election, what has Donald Trump done to significantly increase his voter base? Trump tried to peel off black voters, but that evaporated as soon as Harris got into the race. Trump could make gains with Hispanics, but there are few areas of potential growth for Trump because even members of his own administration and party are coming out against him.

There is no list of Democratic officials for Trump.

Donald Trump can only win a low-turnout election, and with the Harris coalition including members of Trump’s own party, the odds are good that turnout will grow.