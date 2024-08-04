Trump Melts Down As Kamala Harris Support Swells

The Trump campaign reacted to new polling showing that support for Vice President Kamala Harris swelling to new highs by attacking the poll.

-Brian Hughes, Senior Advisor to the Trump campaign said, “The Fake News Media continue to help dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft on crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows they’ll even put a finger on the scale of polling to inflate results for her. This analysis is why the American people are seeing through it and will not allow this national gaslighting campaign to win. Despite this manipulated result, from CBS/YouGov it’s worth noting that in July and August of 2020, their data showed Biden leading by 10 nationally, reflecting a net positive movement of almost +10 to President Trump this election cycle.”

The Trump campaign is really upset about the CBS News Poll. Why are they so upset about this one poll, because it shows Trump losing, although within the margin of error, and all of the ex-president’s swing state leads have totally evaporated.

Trump has been complaining for the last two weeks about having to start his campaign over again, and the CBS poll shows that he does have to start all over again. Donald Trump is in the worst position that he has been in all year.

This development should be troubling for the campaign because they have already chosen their running mate, and held their convention.

Democrats still have more than two weeks until their convention. This should have been a time when Trump could have been riding his post-convention wave.

Instead, he is watching VP Harris get all the media attention. She is poised to dominate the month of August with her choice of running mate and the Democratic convention. The election is slipping away from Trump, which is why angry memos are being sent about the polls.