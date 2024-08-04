Trump’s Own Supporters Walked Out On Him In Georgia

Trump spoke for so long at his Georgia rally that sizable chunks of his supporters got up and left while he was still talking.

The Associated Press reported:

“They had a big crowd. They had some entertainment here. They were doing some twerking,” said Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who served as one of Trump’s “fake electors” after the 2020 election.

Jones alleged that Harris’ crowd thinned after Megan Thee Stallion’s performance. That was not the case in the 25 minutes Harris spoke. In fact, Trump lost sizable chunks of supporters across his 91-minute speech.

The description of Trump supporters came from the AP. It didn’t come from a partisan source.

Trump has been rambling so much for so long in his speeches that his supporters have been leaving early or, like at the Republican convention, falling asleep while he is speaking. The lack of endurance of Trump’s crowds in following the, at times, incoherent and nonsensical verbal barrage thrown at them is, in some ways, understandable. These are some of Trump’s most dedicated fans. They follow the ex-president from venue to venue, listening to him speak.

The Trump show has gotten old and tired. The ex-president’s rallies lack the focus and the energy of the old days. Often, these events are just like Trump, long-winded, scattershot, and tedious to get through.