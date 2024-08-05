Arizona Republicans Endorse Kamala Harris

A group of current and former Republican elected officials in Arizona have endorsed Kamala Harris and are forming an advisory committee to help her win the state.

Harris Arizona communications director Delaney Corcoran posted, “HAPPENING NOW: Arizona Republicans endorse Vice President Harris and slam Trump for his attacks on democracy. GOP leaders will form a new advisory committee to help the Harris for Arizona campaign reach Republicans who will reject MAGA from now until November 🗳️”

The Arizona Republicans include Mesa Mayor John Giles and former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

According to the Harris campaign, the event in Arizona is one several in battleground states, “On Monday, Republicans for Harris will hold kickoff events in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, with many more events across battlegrounds in the weeks to come. Republican surrogates will also appear at events led by Vice President Harris and her chosen running mate on their battleground state tour this week.”

It is huge that Republicans in a critical swing state like Arizona are lining up to endorse Harris. It is also revealing that no such list exists of Democrats supporting Trump in Arizona.

Trump has not built a field organization, and events like this show what a campaign grassroots organization can do.

Harris is organizing Republicans in battleground states while Trump is sitting at his golf club and posting about the stock market.