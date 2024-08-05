Supreme Court Rejects Effort To Block Trump’s Felony Sentencing

The Supreme Court rejected an effort by the state of Missouri to block Trump’s felony sentencing and lift his gag order.

CBS News reported:

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a longshot bid by the state of Missouri to halt former President Donald Trump’s impending sentence and lift the gag order imposed in the New York “hush money” case until after the November presidential election.

The high court denied Missouri’s request to bring its case against New York, and dismissed a separate motion to pause Trump’s sentencing in an unsigned order. There were no noted dissents. Justices Clarence and Samuel Alito said they would have granted the state’s request to file a bill of complaint, but would not have granted the other relief Missouri sought.

Missouri’s Republican attorney general argued that New York had interfered in Missouri’s election process by scheduling a sentencing for Trump.

Suddenly, Trump’s September sentencing is a very big deal. Trump is now losing the election according to the national polling average and is tied in the battleground states.

Now that Trump’s general election opponent is a former prosecutor and state attorney general, the sentencing will have even bigger political ramifications that it did before. Polling has demonstrated that the sentencing will not sway Republicans or Democrats, but Independents are less likely to vote for a convicted felon.

So much has happened in the last two weeks that it may feel like Trump’s felony convictions occurred years, but Trump likely to be sentenced for fraud just as people are voting early.