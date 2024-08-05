Crumbling Trump Falsely Blames Kamala Harris For The Stock Market

Trump falsely blamed Kamala Harris for the stock market correction that was expected, and he is trying to call it a new Great Depression.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!

…

VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!

Donald Trump is no longer winning the election. His lead has crumbled and gone away, which is why the ex-president is looking at the headlines and trying to blame Kamala Harris for anything and everything.

Trump’s model of politics is very simple. Everything is bad with his opponent in office, and only he can fix it.

If a majority of voters don’t agree with Donald Trump on both points, he will lose the election.

The government did nothing to cause the stock market correction. The stock market has been overheated for a long time and was due for a cooling off. The stock market is also not the US economy.

Donald Trump is rooting for a new Great Depression because that might be the only way that he gets back into the White House.