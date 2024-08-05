Trump Implodes And Keeps Attacking Black Journalist

While doing an interview with a right-wing streamer, Donald Trump again attacked ABC’s Rachel Scott and cost himself support from black voters.

Trump said:

I walk in and this woman starts talking about, she talked about, we have, let’s get rid of the elephant in the room. And she starts talking about racism and everything. I said, you didn’t even say hello to me. And I’m doing them a favor by doing this. I’m doing this out of respect to the black community. And we’re getting record numbers, as you know, in the black community.

And she came across, you know, she’s with ABC fake news, which is one of the worst. ABC is one of the worst, right? And she is horrible. So she was very.

Video:

Trump on his NABJ interview: "She starts talking about racism and I said you didn't even say hello to me and I'm doing them a favor by doing this. I'm doing this out of respect to the Black community." pic.twitter.com/cMr23kmpIW — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 5, 2024

Trump’s campaign wishes that he would move on from his disastrous National Association of Black Journalists interview, but the ex-president can’t let it go. Trump can’t stand being challenged by a black woman.

By the way, those record numbers that Trump talked about with black voters, if they ever existed are long gone. Vice President Harris has surged with black voters, and Trump’s support has fallen like a rock.

Nothing has changed with Donald Trump. He is still the same racist that he has always been. The ex-president doesn’t care about how bad the optics look for him to be complaining to a white guy in MAGA hat about Rachel Scott.

Donald Trump is trailing in the polls and imploding in front of the nation’s eyes, as Kamala Harris passes him by.