Trump Support Is Cracking As Kamala Harris Puts The Sun Belt In Play

Kamala Harris has now put the states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona back into play as potential Democratic wins in November.

Axios reported:

Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina — which had looked to be trending toward former President Trump — are suddenly crackling battlegrounds online, on the airwaves and on the ground.

Pennsylvania is still the most important state where both campaigns are going all-in.

…

In the past two weeks, the Harris campaign has added 370,000 new volunteers — including 15,500 in Georgia, 21,000 in Arizona, and 10,500 in North Carolina — three states with diverse or changing electorate.

The latest polling shows that all three Sun Belt states are toss-ups. Pennsylvania is the most critical battleground state. It is the biggest Electoral College swing state prize, and it holds the key to the White House for both campaigns.

The Sun Belt had been leaning toward Trump in 2024, but if those three states are in play, it is gives Harris multiple paths to the White House. North Carolina has only voted for a Democratic presidential candidate twice in the last 50 years, so Georgia and Arizona, both states that Biden won in 2020, are the more immediately viable options.

Donald Trump’s support has weakened across the board as his age and fatigue with him as a figure on the national stage are real problems for Republicans.

If Harris’s momentum continues at its current pace, Trump could face a map in which he is not winning any battleground states. Should this happen, the climate will be right for a Democratic Electoral College blowout in November.