Fox News Explains Why Trump Should Fear Tim Walz

Even Fox News says that Tim Walz understands rural America in a way that Trump doesn’t.

As heard on Fox News:

There is a substantial number of white men without college degrees in Minnesota and Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania who voted in 2016, but sat out 2020. And a lot of what the theory of the case was for the presentation in Milwaukee during the convention is to go after those men and get them to vote in 2024, which would give Donald Trump a chance in Wisconsin.

Give him a chance in Michigan and also in Pennsylvania. Bret, I agree with you. I mean, this guy hunts, he ice fishes, you know, he’s, he’s one of those guys. He talks about rural America and how Donald Trump doesn’t understand it on the flip side, Donald Trump and the former president and JD Vance are talking directly to those folks and trying to get those folks just like they built that coalition.

Video:

Fox: Tim Walz hunts. He ice fishes. He talks about rural America and how Donald Trump doesn't understand it. He's not afraid to mix it up. He speaks in plain speak. He's a former football coach and former teacher pic.twitter.com/F1bFFrNV9e — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

If Walz cuts into Trump’s margin with white men who don’t have college degrees in the Midwest by even one point, it would be enough to probably help Kamala Harris carry states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Donald Trump never tries to talk about hunting, fishing, and rural life, because he knows absolutely nothing about it.

Trump picked fake hillbilly JD Vance in an effort to run up the score with rural voters, but Walz is the real deal. A person who grew up and lived in rural America, and the presence of Walz should give Republicans plenty to be concerned about.