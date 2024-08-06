Trump Is Going To Be Terrified As Thousands Wait In The Rain To Get Into Harris-Walz Rally

The line stretches for more than six city blocks as thousands wait for entry into the first Harris-Walz rally in Philadelphia.

Video of the line:

Here in Philadelphia, the line to get into the first Harris/Walz rally stretches more than six city blocks pic.twitter.com/LFkEabZCJh — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) August 6, 2024

Here is a time lapse of the line:

📍Philadelphia Here’s a timelapse of what is by far one of the longest lines I’ve seen this election cycle. Thousands waiting, in the rain, to enter the first Harris-Walz rally. Good chance attendance here will eclipse the 10k that turned out in Atlanta for Harris last week. pic.twitter.com/yf7xtXGcxl — Nnamdi (@NnamEgwuon) August 6, 2024

There is some thought that the crowd for Harris and Walz in Philadelphia will be bigger than the one that Harris drew in Georgia.

As The New York Times recently reported after his Atlanta rally, the size of the crowds that Harris is drawing is bothering Trump, “But there was something about Ms. Harris’s star turn at the same arena that had unsettled Mr. Trump. He seemed to be pining for the glory days of his first campaign, back when his rollicking rallies were but a harbinger of a stunning victory to come. ”

Trump seems to believe that crowd size can predict victory. This is not true. American political history is littered with candidates who could draw crowds but not votes. The most recent example is Trump himself, who held campaign rallies in 2020 and still lost by millions of votes.

Crowd size is an indication of enthusiasm, so what really has Trump bothered isn’t the number of people, but the amount of enthusiasm for Harris.

If Trump was rattled by the crowd Harris drew in Atlanta, he might be really scared by what he is going to see in Philadelphia.