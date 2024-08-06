Kamala Harris Picked Tim Walz Because She Really Liked Him

Kamala Harris like Tim Walz’s record, and his messaging style. Importantly, the Vice President liked Walz the person.

Politico reported:

Kamala Harris loved Tim Walz’s governing record in Minnesota. His biography and record of winning tough races resonated with her. And most of all, she just really liked him.

…

But several other factors were important to Harris as well, according to one of the people. Harris appreciated Walz’s two terms as governor because he had accomplishments in Minnesota that Harris wants to replicate in her presidency — access to reproductive health, paid leave, child tax credits and gun safety.

Walz is the anti-JD Vance. Vice President Harris picked him because he has accomplished things in Minnesota that she would like to accomplish as president.

There are few things worse in presidential electoral politics than when a ticket has no chemistry. Trump and JD Vance have no chemistry. Trump and Mike Pence were painful to watch together, and given how bad there were, it wasn’t surprising that Trump tried to have is vice president killed on 1/6.

Obama and Biden changed the dynamic within the Democratic Party of what the presidential and vice presidential relationship could be like. Democratic tickets since 2008 have featured running mates that the potential president could envision governing with.

Beyond polls, politics, and electoral maps, sometimes the choice of a running mate really does come down to chemistry. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz seem to have it.