Republicans Should Be Very Worried As Harris-Walz Release Barnburner Video

The new Harris-Walz ticket released its first campaign video and it should have Trump and the Republicans worried.

Video:

Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good.@KamalaHarris and I both believe in that common good – in that fundamental promise of America. We’re ready to fight for it. And like she says:… pic.twitter.com/5SfrDRqx7C — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

In the video, Gov. Walz says:

Sometimes life is as much about the lessons you learn as the lessons you teach. When I grew up, community was a way of life. My high school class was 24 people. I was related to half of them. I learned to be generous towards my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and work for the common good.

My dad was in the Army, and with his encouragement, I joined the Army National Guard when I was 17. I served for 24 years. I used my GI benefits to go to college and become a public school teacher. I coached football and taught social studies for 20 years. And I tried to teach my students what small town Nebraska taught me.

Respect, compromise, service to country. And so when I went into government, that’s what I carried with me. I worked with Republicans to pass an infrastructure bill, cut taxes for working families, signed paid leave into law. I codified abortion rights after Roe got overturned. Because I go to work for the common good.

But enough about me, let’s talk about you. Because that’s what this election is about. It’s about your future. It’s about your family. And Vice President Harris knows that. She too grew up in a middle class family. She too goes to work every day making sure families cannot just get by, but get ahead. We believe in the promise of America, in those values I learned in Nebraska, and we’re ready to fight for them.

Because as Kamala Harris says, when we fight, we win.

Walz doesn’t say a single thing about Trump or Vance in the video, but what makes it devastating is that by pointing out who he is, Gov. Walz highlights what Donald Trump isn’t. Trump isn’t from the Midwest, and he doesn’t understand small town values. Trump doesn’t do bipartisanship and compromise.

If there is one message from this video that stands out, it is that the Democratic ticket cares about regular people and it will fight for them.

It is everything that the Republican ticket isn’t, and that is why the GOP has a big problem.