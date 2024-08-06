The Congressman Trying To Impeach Kamala Harris Was Searched By The FBI

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) is trying to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris was searched by the FBI in relation to a fraudulent campaign finance report.

WTVF in Nashville reported:

FBI agents executed a search warrant late last week on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles as the first-term Republican faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.

…

Details of exactly what areas were authorized to be searched remain murky, although individuals familiar with such investigations suggested the warrant may have been limited to Ogles’ electronic devices.

Ogles devised the scheme to impeach Harris for not visiting the Southern border. In fact, Harris visited the border in June 2021.

Ogles has been under FBI investigation for potential felonies related to his campaign finance reports for months. The FBI’s investigation goes back to May, so the FBI warrant has nothing to do with Harris or the campaign.

It is fitting that a congressman who may have committed crimes is trying to impeach Kamala Harris for something that didn’t happen and, even if it did, is not a high crime or misdemeanor.

The person who may end up out of office in this situation is Andy Ogles, not Kamala Harris.