Trump And MAGA Are Already Flailing On Tim Walz

In a sign that VP Kamala Harris made a good pick with Gov. Tim Walz (MN) as her running mate, the first MAGA attack on Walz is insane.

Stephen Miller posted, “Walz signed a law allowing doctors to castrate minors to “transition” their genders without parental consent—including taking children from other states. War on parents. War on families.”

Tim Walz has a record in Minnesota of supporting families with policies that make lives easier.

For example, he got paid family medical and sick leave for workers in Minnesota, “In May 2023, Walz signed a law creating a state-run program to provide paid family and medical leave for Minnesota workers, funded by a 0.7% payroll tax on employers, by 2026.”

Walz was the safe choice for Kamala Harris. He does check all of the boxes as far as having a military service history, executive experience, ties to the Midwest. There no risk of him alienating any constituency in the Democratic Party.

Walz doesn’t help in the South, Sunbelt, or in Pennsylvania, even though Democrats have sold themselves on the idea that he will appeal to Pennsylvanians.

If MAGA’s first opposition research on Walz, they are going to stick with their liberal extremist talking point and play into the culture war.

Tim Walz was the right overall pick to make sure that the Democratic Party stay unified, and if this is the best that Trump and his party have to define him, Kamala Harris will be in good shape.