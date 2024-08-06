Trump Is Melting Down After Tim Walz Joined The Ticket

Forget the Republican spin. Donald Trump responded to Tim Walz joining the ticket by trying to get Joe Biden back into the race.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

Trump wants Biden back because he is losing to Vice President Harris, and it is telling that the ex-president’s reaction to Harris adding Tim Walz to the ticket was to come up with a fantasy scenario where Joe Biden comes back and reclaims the Democratic nomination.

Trump seems more upset that Joe Biden has left the race than Biden is. Trump hasn’t stopped complaining since Biden decided not to seek a second term.

If Trump felt great about Tim Walz, he would not be trying to think of a way to get Biden back.

Donald Trump designed his entire campaign around running against Joe Biden. It has been weeks, and his campaign has come up with nothing to use against Kamala Harris. Trump hasn’t pivoted. The ex-president can’t move on. Donald Trump is reacting to the Harris-Walz ticket by sitting at home at Mar-a-Lago and pining for Joe Biden to come back.