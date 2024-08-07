Harris And Walz Draw A Gigantic Crowd In Wisconsin

A crowd of potentially tens of thousands has gathered in Wisconsin for Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Jake Taylor of NBC News posted this crowd video in Wisconsin:

📍EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” break out as thousands await @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/7ZEWT5T9Sf — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) August 7, 2024

Harris and Walz filled up the arena on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday and they have followed it up with what could be an even bigger crowd in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.

The momentum that has been visible for the Democratic ticket in polling and in fundraising is also manifesting itself in crowd size. Harris and Walz are drawing huge crowds and presenting Trump with something that he has never faced before.

The Democratic coalition is more unified behind Harris and Walz than they were behind Clinton and Kaine in 2016. The 2020 election was held in the midst of a pandemic and was a referendum on Trump and desire for the majority of Americans to return competency to the White House.

The 2024 election with Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket has seen a return of voter excitement and enthusiasm.

Trump needs a depressed electorate with low turnout in order to win.

The election could quickly get away from Trump and the Republican Party. It hasn’t slipped away yet, but the large crowds that Harris is drawing is a sign of an electorate that is ready to go in a new direction.