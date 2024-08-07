JD Vance Draws Hundreds In Michigan As Harris And Walz Pack Wisconsin

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, drew hundreds for a campaign stop in Michigan, while Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have a crowd in the many thousands in Wisconsin.

Here was Vance’s crowd:

Here is the Harris-Walz crowd:

📍EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” break out as thousands await @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/7ZEWT5T9Sf — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) August 7, 2024

Since Donald Trump has chosen not to actively campaign for the presidency, JD Vance is being thrown out on the trail as the competition for Harris-Walz. The problem is that Vance can’t draw a crowd. JD Vance is a really bad campaigner who doesn’t excite Republicans.

Trump is losing the crowd size battle to Harris, and given the momentum of the Harris campaign, it is bizarre that Donald Trump’s next scheduled campaign rally is in Montana, which will not be a contested state. Donald Trump has zero campaign scheduled before Friday’s Montana rally.

Republicans have reportedly finally started to notice that their presidential nominee is not campaigning, and that might be a problem.

Interviews with streams and calling into Fox and Friends are not the same as holding campaign events and trying to win an election.

Joe Biden is long gone from the campaign trail. JD Vance is completely failing, and Trump seems to content to sit at home and lose votes to Kamala Harris.