Kamala Harris Holds What Looks Michigan’s Largest Democratic Campaign Event In Years

Reporters on the scene are observing that the crowd for the Harris-Walz Michigan event is the biggest they’ve seen for a Democratic campaign since 2016.

Here is a picture of the crowd:

Likely the largest Democratic campaign rally I’ve covered in Michigan in 2020 or so far in 2024. pic.twitter.com/G9ygha2okG — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) August 7, 2024

The Detroit News posted:

Thousands of supporters gathered for a @VP Kamala Harris rally inside and outside of a hangar at Detroit Metro Airport. Follow along with @CraigDMauger and https://t.co/yN1D3kcDqW for live updates. https://t.co/FHLnMCncGK — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 7, 2024



JD Vance drew what was estimated to be a crowd of a couple hundred people 30 miles outside of Detroit, while Harris and Walz already spoke to a crowd of 12,000 in Wisconsin.

Comparisons to the 2008 Obama campaign should not be thrown around lightly, but there is a special energy that continues to build around the Harris campaign. It is an energy that Donald Trump and his running mate can’t match, and almost as important for Republicans, Trump doesn’t seem interested in trying.

If this is what Harris and Walz bring to the Midwest, Trump and the Republican Party could have a massive problem on their hands.

These sorts of crowds with this kind of energy are what election blowouts are made of.