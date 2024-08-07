Liz Cheney Just Totally Owned JD Vance

Former Rep. Liz Cheney responded to a picture of Vance at the airport today that summed up his failed campaign.

JD Vance held a rally 30 miles outside of Detroit, Michigan that was basically the candidate, staff, and few supporters, and later Vance tried to snag some attention for himself by showing up on the same Wisconsin airport tarmac as Vice President Harris.

A picture was taken of Vance walking toward Air Force Two, which Cheney responded to:

Looks like @JDVance brought all his rally attendees to the airport with him today. https://t.co/ZtaeRJfVLM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 7, 2024

Vance also spoke to reporters to tell them that in a few months he hoped Air Force Two would be his plane.

Cheney was correct. There could have been more people in JD Vance entourage than there were actual voters at his campaign event.

12,000 people showed up for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Wisconsin, and here is a sample of how loud and excited they were:

Loud chants of Kamala after Harris said, "When I am president of the United States and when Congress passes a bill to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, I will sign it into law." pic.twitter.com/dXpeWJPYRA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 7, 2024

Owning JD Vance might seem like low hanging fruit, but it never gets old, and it is suggests that the Trump-Vance campaign has taken on the stench of political death, as it looks like a loser compared to Harris-Walz.