Katie Phang calls out Trump press conference lies.

Now That He Is Not Winning Trump Wants To Debate

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

After several good weekend polls for Kamala Harris, Trump changed his tune on participating in a debate.

Video:

Last weekend Trump claimed that he would not participate in a debate unless it was on Fox News in front of audience, but that was before a new wave of polls showed Kamala Harris leading or tied with him.

Trump sang a different tune on Fox and Friends on Wednesday, “We’ll be debating her, I guess in the pretty near future, it’s going to be announced fairly soon, but we’ll be debating her. I’m all for Fox. I’d like to see it on Fox. I think Fox would do a really good job. But, two people have to agree.”

Even if Trump was trying to negotiate in public, his latest comments are a reversal of his position of a few days ago.

Trump has a history going back to 2016 of avoiding debates if he thinks that he doesn’t need them. The ex-president avoided debating any of his younger rivals for the Republican nomination in 2024.

If Donald Trump thought that he was leading the general election by a large margin, he wouldn’t debate Kamala Harris either, but Trump knows that he is not winning, which is why he changed his stance on debates.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023