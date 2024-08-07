Now That He Is Not Winning Trump Wants To Debate

After several good weekend polls for Kamala Harris, Trump changed his tune on participating in a debate.

Video:

Trump suddenly wants to debate, "We'll be debating her. I guess in the pretty near future, it's going to be announced fairly soon, but will be debating her.." pic.twitter.com/xJ5tGDL8lP — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 7, 2024

Last weekend Trump claimed that he would not participate in a debate unless it was on Fox News in front of audience, but that was before a new wave of polls showed Kamala Harris leading or tied with him.

Trump sang a different tune on Fox and Friends on Wednesday, “We’ll be debating her, I guess in the pretty near future, it’s going to be announced fairly soon, but we’ll be debating her. I’m all for Fox. I’d like to see it on Fox. I think Fox would do a really good job. But, two people have to agree.”

Even if Trump was trying to negotiate in public, his latest comments are a reversal of his position of a few days ago.

Trump has a history going back to 2016 of avoiding debates if he thinks that he doesn’t need them. The ex-president avoided debating any of his younger rivals for the Republican nomination in 2024.

If Donald Trump thought that he was leading the general election by a large margin, he wouldn’t debate Kamala Harris either, but Trump knows that he is not winning, which is why he changed his stance on debates.