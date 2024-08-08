Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out The Racist Code Trump Is Using Against Kamala Harris

Anthony Scaramucci said that Trump is frightened and called out the racist code behind the ex-president calling Kamala Harris dumb.

Trump claimed that Harris was dumb during his disastrous press conference :

Trump tries out his new attack line on Kamala Harris, “by the way, is worse than Biden, and she’s actually not as smart. She’s actually not as smart.” pic.twitter.com/XszpzSZXsO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 8, 2024

Scaramucci posted:

Trump calling VP Harris “Dumb” is not only unhinged but a sign of what a racist he is. You cannot call someone as accomplished as VP Harris dumb unless you are hinting at something else. He needs to be called out for this nonsense. It’s 2024 not 1947 and we are not going back.

This is one of the oldest racial stereotypes and racist attacks out there. People with darker skin are not smart. This racism is how America justified slavery.

Scaramucci also went on CNN and discussed the tell that Trump is frightened:

Anthony Scamucci says Trump is frightened, “That is a frustrated and believe it or not, that is a frightened Donald Trump. He’s looking at the poll numbers and was a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he’s doing in the polls.” pic.twitter.com/k0UIlsCQhQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 8, 2024

Trump is losing, and he is already swimming in the cesspool of racism. Trump is hoping that he can tap into the ugly racist undertones in the United States to get voters to reject Harris in the same way that he got voters to reject Hillary Clinton because she is a woman.

A lot has changed over the last decade. What Trump got away with in 2016 isn’t likely to fly in 2024, but make no mistake about it: the ex-president is scared and using racism.