Lazy Trump To Hold Fake News Conference To Try To Steal Attention Away From Harris

Instead of campaigning, lazy Donald Trump has announced that he will sit at home and invite the media to his “general news conference.”

Trump posted, “I will be doing a General News Conference at 2:00 P.M. at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach. Thank you!”

Trump has a long history of holding fake news conferences when he wants attention. These events usually consist of the press showing up, Trump rambling at them, and then leaving without taking any questions.

Donald Trump used this tactic so often when he was president that eventually, the cable networks would not cover it unless he took questions, and they would only cut in for coverage while he was answering questions.

Trump is upset that Vice President Harris is drawing the biggest crowds of the 2024 election cycle, and he is not getting any attention as he campaigns maybe one or two days a week.

Even if Trump does take questions, what will have to say? The ex-president has no agenda. He is not out on the campaign trail. It will be more repetition of the same stale points that he has been making for years.

Trump will not be able to win this election by sitting at home and playing golf.

Trump’s campaign is low energy that even with polls showing that he is sliding, the ex-president won’t leave his house.