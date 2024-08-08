Trump Melts Down Over Kamala Harris Drawing Huge Crowds

Trump is raging and complaining and trying to downplay the huge crowds that are showing up for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes “crazy,” and talks about how “big” it was – And she pays for her “Crowd.” When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!

The truth is that a segment of the crowd that attends Trump’s rallies aren’t local. Trump has large group of supporters who follow him around the country like he is some sort of anti-democracy jam band and come to all of shows. Some of them make money off the shows by selling Trump merchandise. Many of the others are his most committed fans.

The biggest story of Trump’s 2o24 rallies is the lack of energy. These rallies clearly aren’t 2016. The crowd is being ground to dust by Trump’s insistence on being at least an hour late to most events and then rambling for at least 90 minutes. It has become common for Trump’s supporters to walk out on him the longer he drones on.

In contrast, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz draw bigger crowds than Trump. The Harris-Walz event in Wisconsin drew 12,000 people, and the event in Michigan was even bigger than Wisconsin. Trump believes that crowd sizes predict election success, so what he is seeing from Harris scares him.

This is real momentum and the kind of energy that Trump has never faced. Donald Trump is barely campaigning. Harris and Walz did more events yesterday than Trump will do this week.

Donald Trump is a stagnant and stale rerun of a candidate, and he is melting down because he is witnessing an election that is slipping away from him.