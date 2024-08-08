Trump May Have Just Cost Himself The Election With News Conference Disaster

Donald Trump held a news conference because he wanted attention, but what he showed America was disastrous to his chances of winning.

It is difficult to select just one moment from Trump’s press conference disaster, so here are a few:

Trump falsely claimed that Kamala Harris, the former Attorney General of California, couldn’t pass a bar exam:

Trump claims that Kamala Harris, the former Attorney General of California couldn’t pass a bar exam. This press conference is a complete failure. pic.twitter.com/86g4Hp5RK4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 8, 2024

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is really popular, so Trump attacked him:

Trump claims Josh Shapiro is “not popular with anybody.” Shapiro’s approval rating in Pennsylvania is 61%- 65%, so Trump has to attack a popular governor. pic.twitter.com/q4tfguRXOk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 8, 2024

Trump later attacked all Jews supporting Harris:

Trump claims he had more people at his 1/6 speech where he incited the insurrection than MLK had for his I Have A Dream speech, which is absurdly false. pic.twitter.com/DVmjz73z3z — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 8, 2024

Trump claimed he had a bigger crowd for 1/6 insurrection inciting speech than MLK did for the March on Washington:

Trump spent a significant amount of time on crowd sizes, both lying about his and Harris’s. Trump lied about Afghanistan. He lied about Harris’s position on Israel. Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen and that he protected Hillary Clinton from going to jail.

Mostly, though, Trump looked disastrously crazy, old, incoherent, and like he had no idea how to run against Kamala Harris . The negativity of his remarks was off the charts.

Donald Trump decided that the best way to counter the positivity of the Harris-Walz campaign was to warn America that the country would soon be facing another great depression and World War III.

Instead of fixing his campaign, Trump may have sunk it with a news conference that reminded voters of why they rejected him in 2020 and that the ex-president seems even crazier in 2024.