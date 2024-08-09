Harris Campaign Calls Trump Too Lazy To Campaign

The Kamala Harris campaign has noticed that Donald Trump isn’t speaking to voters in battleground states, and they pointed out that he is too lazy to campaign or leave his club.

Harris-Walz spokesperson James Singer reacted to Trump announcement that he would not be doing any rallies until after the Democratic convention, “Donald Trump has not visited a swing state this week and apparently isn’t visiting any next week either. Being president is about who you fight for. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are barnstorming swing states meeting with voters, fighting for the middle class, and earning every vote. Our campaign is centered around what unites America: opportunity, freedom, and love of country. Donald Trump is too lazy to fight for anything but himself or leave his country club – fine by us.”

Trump is doing an event in Montana tonight, which is not contested in the slightest red state, and then he is pulling himself off the campaign trail.

The ex-president is sending JD Vance out to campaign in the battleground states for the next few weeks. Vance is a poor campaigner who can’t draw a crowd, so this seems like a poor strategy for a campaign that is already sinking in the polls.

Donald Trump has convinced himself that he is still leading big when he is not. He is inventing reasons not to go out and work for the votes of the American people.

Trump doesn’t want to work for the presidency. He wants it handed to him, and the Harris campaign was calling out his laziness and entitlement.