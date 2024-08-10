Harris Hits 50% Support And Leads Trump In Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris has taken four point leads over Donald Trump and hit 50% support in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Harris leads Trump in each of the three swing states by identical 50%-46% margins, which means getting three polls with the exact same result should raise an eyebrow because it demonstrates how vulnerable state polls are to volatility and inconsistent results. The polls each use a relatively small sample, but bigger than some other swing state polls of about 690 respondents.

In other words, don’t put too much stock in one set of polls.

The polls confirm that Harris’s momentum continues to grow. She is gaining week by week, and one reason why is that Trump and his character are back on the ballot.

With the Joe Biden age hysteria out of the way, voters are comparing the two candidates on their fitness for the presidency, and the results are not good for Trump.

On the question of who has the temperament to be president, Harris leads 54%-45%. On honesty, Harris leads 52%-41%. When respondents were asked if each candidate was intelligent, 65% said yes for Harris, only 56% said yes for Trump. Harris leads Trump on the question of bringing about the right kind of change 50%-47%. The only question where Trump scored higher in this set was on having a clear vision for the country. Trump scored a 60, and Harris got a 53%.

Kamala Harris is surging. Trump’s window to define Harris is closing. To voters, Kamala Harris passes the threshold test to be a president more than Trump, so the ex-president’s efforts to define her as “dumb,” “unqualified,” and “radical” seem to be failing.

The consistency in all of the polling is that a majority of voters don’t want Donald Trump back in the White House. If presented with what they feel is a better option than Trump, they will hop on board and vote against the ex-president.

The biggest problem that Republicans have is that they continue to allow Donald Trump to lead them.