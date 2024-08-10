Trump Looks Completely Rattled By Harris Selling Out Arizona Arena

Trump showed how scared he was of Kamala Harris speaking to tens of thousands of supporters at a sold-out arena in Arizona by immediately whining about Biden no longer being the nominee.

Local officials had to turn people away from the arena where Harris and Walz spoke hours before the start of the rally because the venue was at capacity.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Trump was an hour and a half late a to speak at a venue with a maximum capacity of 8,544, and as soon as he took the stage, he said:

You know, he wanted to debate. If we did not have a debate, he would still be there. Can you imagine? Why the hell did I debate him? How did he do? Do you think he’s happy? I don’t think so. He’s not too happy. You know they took it away from him, they really did. The guy had 14 million votes, she had none, but I would rather run against her. I think she is easier to beat.

Video:

Trump seems terrified as he starts off in Montana complaining about Biden no longer being the Democratic nominee. pic.twitter.com/ngoHOFA34S — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 10, 2024





Compared to the loud and rowdy energy and excitement of the Harris rally, Trump’s Montana event is like a funeral.

Sure, everyone is there and playing their part, but there is a certain darkness hanging over everything. Trump doesn’t have the energy that he used to have, and that is reflected in his comparatively unenergetic crowds.

Rallies are supposed to be Trump’s thing, but right now, Kamala Harris is blowing him away.

Trump is barely doing one campaign event a week, and he can’t keep the energy up for that.

Donald Trump looks rattled, and he may be starting to believe that he is going to lose this election.