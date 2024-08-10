Trump’s Campaign Melts Down Over Polls Show Kamala Harris Leading Swing States

The Trump campaign tried to claim that the polls are manipulated to depress Trump supporters after new polling shows Kamala Harris leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Here is the polling memo in response to the New York Times/Sienna College Poll:

The latest swing state polls of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin conducted by the New York Times and Siena College helpfully include the recalled 2020 presidential vote between President Trump and Joe Biden. They have dramatically understated President Trump’s support both among all registered voters and in their likely-voter model. In each state, the gap between the survey’s recalled 2020 vote and the reported 2020 election results is more than the margin between Kamala Harris and President Trump. Once again, we see a series of public surveys released with the clear intent and purpose of depressing support for President Trump.

According to the Trump campaign, the polls are intentionally being manipulated to depress Trump support.

The absurdity of this argument is that Trump current level of support is much closer to where it has been for the last seven years than where it was before President Biden left the race.

Trump’s current numbers aren’t depressed. It could be credibly argued that Trump’s support was irrationally inflated by the hysteria over President Biden’s debate performance.

Donald Trump is sinking like a stone. His campaign doesn’t want to admit that the reason why is that Kamala Harris has unified the Democratic coalition and is popular, so they have to claim that the polling is rigged against them.

It is a desperate argument from a campaign with no answers.