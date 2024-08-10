Young Voters Are Dumping Trump For Kamala Harris In Droves

Young voters view Kamala Harris as the best candidate to lead the economy, and she now leads Trump by 12 points, 46%-34%

The CNBC/Generation Lab Survey found:

– Vice President Kamala Harris has erased Donald Trump’s lead on the question of who would handle the economy better, a new CNBC Generation Lab survey of younger Americans finds.

– If the presidential election were held today, the latest poll found Harris holding a 12-point lead over Trump among younger Americans, 46% to 34%.

– More than two-thirds of younger Americans say the economy is heading in the wrong direction, but they do not appear to blame Harris for this.

The shift in voting support for Harris is even wider among respondents overall. If the presidential election were held today, the latest poll found Harris holding a 12-point lead over Trump among younger Americans, 46% to 34%, while 21% said they would vote for either Kennedy or another candidate.

Three months ago, the same survey found Trump and Biden effectively tied, with 36% for Biden and 35% for Trump, and 29% planning to vote for Kennedy.

The goal for Harris will be to get more younger voters into the tent before Election Day, but considering where the race was, this is a very good development for the Vice President. Young people are motivated by the Harris-Walz ticket and they seem to feel more connected to Harris than they did with President Biden.

Trump’s support with young voters was always part of his polling mirage. Trump’s best hope was that Joe Biden would stay in the race and young people would have remained disinterested or apathetic about the election.

With Biden not running, young people are energized, and that energy is powering Haris to poll leads and fill up her rallies, and if it continues through Election Day, it will power Democrats to victory.