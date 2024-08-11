Amy Klobuchar Shuts Down The Media Nonsense About Kamala Harris Not Holding A News Conference

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reminded the media that Kamala Harris has only been running for president for three weeks as the press grumbled that she hasn’t held a press conference yet.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

KARL: OK, so there’s something else Charlamagne said, and actually something that J.D. Vance said. It was one of the few things where they absolutely agreed on, is, you know, Kamala Harris has yet to hold a press conference. She’s been in this now 21 days. She has yet to do a single interview. Why is that, and is that going to change?

KLOBUCHAR: Twenty-one days, Jonathan.

KARL: Three weeks.

KLOBUCHAR: She started running for president. Be – no, let me –

KARL: Yes, OK. Go ahead.

KLOBUCHAR: Before that she did tons of interviews. She’s done interviews with you. She’s done interviews. I’m sure she’s going to do interviews. Just last night in Nevada she talked to the press.

I was reading about some of her answers like she is going to talk to the press. And I think that debate itself, which Donald Trump had backed out on, he backed down, now he’s back firmly committed, at his press conference.

To me, that is going to be a premier moment where you’re going to see these very different visions for the country and very different people. And the people of this country, if you look at what’s happening with the momentum and the polls and what’s happening in swing states like Wisconsin, with the numbers changing, what’s happening in Michigan, what’s happening in Pennsylvania, it is incredible.

Video:

Amy Klobuchar stops the nonsense about Harris not holding a press conference, "Three weeks started running for president. Before that, she did tons of interviews. She's done interviews with you…I'm sure she's gonna do interviews. Last night in Nevada. she talked to the press." pic.twitter.com/xcyrEvir0y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2024

The idea that Donald Trump held a news conference is pure fantasy. Trump gathered reporters. The reporters asked questions. Trump didn’t answer the questions. As MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out, Trump never answers the questions.

There will be plenty of time for Harris to do interviews and answer questions. Her campaign is just starting and she has spent the week connecting with battleground state voters.

The question itself is silly, but Harris has made it clear that her priority is the voters not reporters at this time.