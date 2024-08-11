In New Video, Tim Walz Tells JD Vance To Mind His Own Damn Business

After JD Vance went on the Sunday shows and tripled down on banning abortion, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told Vance to mind his own damn business.

Walz said in a brief video released by the campaign, “JD Vance and Donald Trump are going to ban medication abortion, making sure they make decisions in getting between you and your doctor. Vice President Harris and I will make sure that you make your health care decisions because we have a rule, whether you’d make the same decision as someone else: Just mind your own damn business.”

Video:

JD Vance claimed that the Harris campaign isn’t talking about policy:

JD Vance: We're going to name-call and hope that you don't notice that we don't have an agenda that is the entire Democrat approach to this election. Dana Bash: They have done both, they have both policies and they are trying to define him. pic.twitter.com/gPcTRXj6xy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2024

JD Vance made one thing clear across all of his Sunday show appearances. He is all in on taking away freedom. The only policies that Vance wants to talk about are those that divide people and take away their freedoms.

There is nothing positive, uplifting, or enabling about the Trump/Vance rhetoric. Harris and Walz talk about policy in every appearance. They tell America where they stand on the issues.

It is Trump and Vance who are running around fighting a culture war while making vague promises of greatness.

Tim Walz was right. JD Vance needs to mind his own damn business.