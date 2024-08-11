Pete Buttigieg Destroys JD Vance

Pete Buttigieg followed a pre-taped interview with JD Vance on CNN and wiped out the GOP vice presidential candidate.

Video of the full Buttigieg interview:

Buttigieg said about Vance attacking Tim Walz’s military service:

The fact that a veteran wants to go out and disparage another veteran just goes against certainly everything I learned during my time in service. Look, I think in many ways it’s the exception that proves the rule, if the only thing that they can find about Tim Walz to complain about is to disparage his military record. That was clearly honorable. Remember, you can retire at 20 years. Tim Walz served for 24.

And the fact that they have to go back to find a clip from 2018 to find the one time that he slipped up when he talks about the weapons of war that he carried and said something instead about carrying a weapon in war. It’s kind of an exception that proves the rule in terms of how hard you have to look to find Tim Walz saying anything that isn’t precise and accurate.

But there’s something I think much bigger at play here, which is, I watched that interview and watched JD Vance present himself as suddenly very particular about precision in speech and very concerned about honesty. He’s running with Donald Trump , somebody who has set records for lying in public life.

He just gave a press conference where fact checkers estimate that he told 162 distortions or lies that frankly is just impressive in terms of being able to physically do that. It’s like the Olympics of lying. So maybe just because it’s Sunday morning, I can’t stop thinking about the scripture that says, how can you look at your brother and say, let me take the speck out of your eye when you have a plank in your own eye.

Buttigieg said that people are exhausted by Trump and Vance’s brand of politics, “This is exactly the kind of politics that people are sick of. I think it’s why people feel a sense of exhaustion when they look back to what the Trump era was like and have very little interest and appetite in going back to that politics of disparagement and destruction and insult when right now you have this incredible amount of joy and lift surrounding the Harris walls campaign. That’s part of what accounts for the extraordinary momentum that we’re seeing as they tour the country.”

Pete Buttigieg was correct on all counts. People are tired of Trump and the MAGA politics that Vance is pushing. Trump’s politics are dark and everything is about dividing and harming people.

Vance is a failed vice presidential candidate. JD Vance is doing so poorly that he is even hurting the ticket in his home state of Ohio.

Buttigieg dismantled Vance, because the Ohio Senator just his running mate represents a sort of ugly politics that America looks increasingly ready to reject.