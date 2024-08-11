The Family Of Isaac Hayes Sues Trump For $3 Million For Copyright Infringement

The family of Isaac Hayes is suing Donald Trump for $3 million for copyright infringement and unauthorized use over 100 times of the song Hold On I’m Coming.

Isaac Hayes III posted on X:

We the family of @isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024.

We demand the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to comply will result in further legal action.

– The Hayes Family

The unauthorized use of the song wasn’t a one time only accident. The Hayes family has apparently documented that the song was played at almost all of Trump’s events over the past three years.

Normally, if an artist or copyright holder finds an instance instance of unauthorized use, they will send a cease and desist letter to the candidate, the campaign will apologize, and stop using the music. If the campaign wants to continue to use the music, they will pay the licensing fee. The copyright holder does have the right to turn down an application for use.

Rejections are very common in politics if an artist doesn’t feel comfortable with their music being used at political events, or if the artist doesn’t want their worst associated with a specific political figure.

The letter states that the Trump campaign continued to violate the copyright even after they were notified of the violation.

Trump will now owe the Hayes family millions of dollars, all because he will not stop stealing music to use at his rallies.