Hours After His Advisors Plead For Focus, Trump Goes Insane

A few hours after an article was published about Trump’s advisors pleading with him for a more focused and sane approach, the ex-president went bonkers on social media.

Axios reported:

President Trump’s advisers are deeply rattled by his meandering, mean and often middling public performances since the failed assassination attempt.

They’re pleading with him to adopt a new “hard-hitting” stump speech to define Vice President Harris as liberal and weak, advisers tell us. And praying he’ll stop the recidivistic pull to simply improvise haphazardly.

By this time, even Trump’s advisors know that calls for focus and calm are, at best, a fantasy, but even they might not be prepared for Trump unleashing a conspiracy that all of Kamala Harris’s rally crowds are AI and fake.

The conspiracy makes no sense as independent news organizations have filmed the crowds and spoken to the people in those crowds. Unlike Trump , who maintains a tight grip on what can be shot and even camera angles that are used, journalists have been able to get more video and pictures of Harris’s crowds from different angles and vantage points.

Donald Trump has not shown any message discipline since the 2016 campaign. His ability to stick to a message went out the window when he was in the White House. Remember all of the Trump infrastructure weeks that were about anything other than infrastructure because Trump couldn’t stay on message?

The ex-president’s incoherent rambling escalated during the 2020 campaign and is now to the point where his rally crowds are walking out on him or falling asleep, as Trump now vents for hours with no central point.

Trump is now losing this election. Things are expected to get worse in the polling as Democrats hold their convention, but at this rate, there may not be anything left of the ex-president by the time the debate rolls around on September 10.