Trump Melts Down And Claims Kamala Harris Rally Crowds Are Fake AI

Trump is now claiming that Kamala Harris’s rally crowds are fake and being generated with AI.

Trump posted on Truth Social:



Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it, and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane.

She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING – And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!

The Trump campaign has been escalating its war against reality since polls started to show that the ex-president is losing the election to the current vice president. Trump spent his rally in Montana on Friday/early Saturday morning cooking up fantasies where Joe Biden returns at the Democratic convention and takes back the party’s presidential nomination.

Trump’s campaign has taken to putting out memos trying to debunk each new poll that contains even worse news for his campaign.

Donald Trump thought he had the election won, but within three weeks, it is beginning to look like he could lose, as momentum has completely shifted against him. The energy is with Harris. Trump and his campaign seem old, stale, and tired.

Trump is being rejected, and he can’t handle the majority of Americans who are currently telling him no.