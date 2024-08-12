Desperate And Losing Trump Returns To Twitter

In a sign of desperation, Donald Trump returned to Twitter and started posting to try to save his wilting presidential campaign.

Trump posted:

Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

Donald Trump doesn’t have any answers. Trump’s only play is to try to make every election like 2016. Trump recycles the same nicknames, the same locations, and the same talking points.

Now that Trump is losing to Kamala Harris , he is talking about bringing back some of the 2016 staff (Kellyanne Conway), and now he has returned to Twitter.

Trump has always thought that Twitter was sort of magical platform. The ex-president thought his Twitter account would deliver him a victory in 2020. Trump never seemed to understand that a 2018 study found that 30% of his followers on Twitter were fake.

It makes total sense that with Trump desperate and losing, he would return to Twitter to try to bring back that 2016 magic.

Trump is trying to take back the news cycle and stop the Harris momentum by being interviewed by Elon Musk.

Musk needs Trump to bring attention to the social media platform that he bought and cratered, and Trump needs anything to get the attention back on him and off of Harris.

Instead of campaigning or reaching out to voters, Trump is going on Twitter. It is the laziest most unimaginative thing possible, and it won’t save Trump’s campaign.