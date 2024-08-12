Trump’s New Campaign Video Is An Unhinged Fiasco

Trump released a new campaign video and over the course of two and a half minutes, there is not a single policy or mention of anything he would do for America.

Video:

The video is nothing but ominous music and Trump trying to look presidential as edited quotes from previous remarks play that include:

The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.

…

They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving. On November 5th, 2024, justice will be done. We will take back our country, and we will make it right. Make America great again, America will always rise to every challenge and overcome every danger.

The video was full of Trump’s grievances and complaints without a single mention of what Trump would do as president or how he would solve any of the nation’s problems. Trump’s entire pitch is to vote for him, and everything will be great.

What will he make great? He doesn’t say. How will he make anything great? No answer there either.

This new video exposes the emptiness of Donald Trump’s campaign. Trump is running a campaign with no purpose. There is no reason for Trump to seek the presidency other than to potentially avoid prison while using the presidency to enrich himself.

Trump is a nostalgia act, and his first campaign ad is nothing but a promise to return to the past while showing no concern or vision for the future