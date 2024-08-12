Trump Is Putting The Final Nail In His Campaign With Elon Musk Interview Disaster

Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk has been a complete disaster. Trump is rambling and veering off into weird places, campaigning against Joe Biden, and praising North Korea.

Here is just a clip of Trump’s rambling mess:

Trump is just a rambling disaster in this conversation with Musk. pic.twitter.com/1kzC6rJ0PF — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 13, 2024

Trump can’t stay on message. He has spent tons of time wandering around from one topic to another. Trump has spent a great deal of time campaigning against Joe Biden , even though Joe Biden is no longer running for president.

Anyone who listens to Trump for any length of time during this conversation comes away understanding that a). Donald Trump doesn’t know how the economy works. b). Donald Trump doesn’t understand how foreign policy works, and spent his time praising North Korea and Russia. c). Trump doesn’t understand how renewable energy works, as Trump thinks renewable energy is unreliable, and finite fossil fuels are the future.

Everything about Trump in the conversation was backward policy. Trump wants to go back to the past on everything.

Listening to Trump, it is clear that he lacks the mental facilities to be president. Trump sounds old. His ideas are old. Trump is rambling undisciplined and stale. If this was the moment that was supposed to restore Trump back in the media and take back the narrative, it has been a total failure.

The interview with Musk will be most known for X imploding so that people couldn’t listen to the conversation.

All Trump has done is prove to the nation that he is a babbling mess who doesn’t belong in the White House.