Trump’s Big Elon Musk Interview Fails As X Implodes

Trump’s much-hyped conversation with Elon Musk has been another X disaster, as listeners can’t access the audio.

This is the message that users get when they try to listen to the conversation:

To summarize, Trump screwed over all of his Trump Media investors by returning to Twitter, and then his big interview with Elon Musk fails as X implodes.

Trump was counting on this interview to get him back in the headlines and on top of the news cycle as Kamala Harris has been dominating the media coverage for weeks and the only attention that Trump has been able to get has been negative.

This problems are not unexpected, because X was plagued with the same technical difficulties when Musk tried to host a Spaces with Ron DeSantis .

The failure is typical of both Elon Musk the supposed tech genius, and Donald Trump the supposed media genius.

The big stunt that was supposed to save both Trump and Musk has been a massive failure. Even if the technical issues get fixed, the damage is done.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign looks doomed as everything it tries turns into another loss.