Kamala Harris Is Building An Army Of Volunteers To Beat Trump

Not only did Kamala Harris speak to roughly 60,000 voters last week, she also recruited thousands of new swing state volunteers.

Via: The Harris For President Campaign:

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz rallied over 66,000 fired-up supporters across the Blue Wall states and the Southwest and quickly turned this enthusiasm into action with thousands of volunteer signups.

As NBC News reported this morning, there were more than 5,000 volunteer signups to help defeat Trump at the rally in Las Vegas, with many volunteers knocking doors and making phone calls in the days immediately following the rally, and the Arizona Republic reported that there were 3,000 volunteer signups at the rally in Phoenix. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the campaign had 13,000 conversations with voters this past weekend and saw more than 1,100 volunteer signups in Michigan at their rally last week.

The Biden-Harris campaign already had a formidable investment in a swing state ground game, but the enthusiasm for VP Harris has allowed the campaign to add more people and voter contacts in critical states.

Those volunteers reach out to voters, and that contact is one of the most effective ways of engagement that helps to get people to vote.

In contrast, Donald Trump was recently warned by allies that he has no ground game in the battleground states. The lack of a ground game puts Trump in the position of having to hope that his supporters show up and vote. The ex-president doesn’t have dedicated teams in critical states reaching out on his behalf and making sure that his supporters vote.

A ground game is the element of a campaign that is put together months in advance. It is not something that can thrown into a campaign at the last moment. As Harris is making thousands upon thousands of voter contacts, Trump is talking to Elon Musk and playing golf.

An army is coming to beat Donald Trump, and he has nothing ready in response.