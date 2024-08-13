Tim Walz Is Donald Trump’s Kryptonite

Gov. Tim Walz showed why he is Donald Trump’s Kryptonite, telling union members that he is the first union member on a presidential ticket since 1980.

Video of Walz speaking in Los Angeles:

Don't underestimate how big this is. Tim Walz says, "Here's a fact they shared with me as I came here to make this opportunity to say thank you. I happen to be the first union member on a presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan." pic.twitter.com/dlkSxCqTr7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 13, 2024

Walz said:

We understand you don’t just win elections to bank political capital to win another election. You take that political capital and you burn it as fast as you can to improve people’s lives. And that’s what the leadership here does to every delegate in this room representing 1.4 million union AFSCME members. Thank you. Thank you for what you do. And as a dues paying member of my teachers union for years, let me just say thank you again for having a fellow union member here. The Vice President and I are just so grateful for the support you’ve given us. I’m proud to be on this ticket working with Vice President Harris who we all know we want to call the next President Of The United States.

Here’s, here’s a little fact that they just told me, by the way, my week has been very interesting since last Tuesday as you might guess. But here’s a fact they shared with me as I came here to take this opportunity to say, thank you. I happen to be the first union member on a presidential ticket since Ronald Reagan. But, but rest assured I won’t lose my way like he did.

Compare the remarks of Walz with Trump, who last night praised Elon Musk for firing workers who went on strike for better wages. The UAW has filed charges against both Trump and Musk threats and intimidating workers.

Donald Trump thinks that union members will vote for him, but Tim Walz is the ex-president’s kryptonite. Walz is a real union member who understands workers. Gov. Walz is everything that Donald Trump pretends to be, and his presence on the ticket serves as reminder to workers of which party really cares about their interest, and which candidate laughs with Elon Musk about union busting.

Walz is the real deal, who exposes Trump the fraud.