Trump Suggests He’ll Flee The Country If Kamala Harris Wins

Trump told Elon Musk that he would leave the country and go to Venezuela if he loses the election.

Trump said, “The next time what we’ll do if something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela, because it will be a far safer place to meet than our country, ok? So, we’ll go, you and I will go, we’ll have dinner and a meeting in Venezuela.”

Video:

Trump says he'll flee to Venezuela if he loses the election and invites Elon to visit him — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

Trump and his campaign will say that he was kidding, but Donald Trump is not known for his sense of humor.

The real reason why Trump would flee the country is that he would be looking to evade prosecution in the federal cases, because Aileen Cannon will get overturned and in the Georgia RICO criminal case.

It has been speculated for years that if Donald Trump had no chance of ever returning to power, and could be facing criminal prosecution, he would flee the country. The one way to stop Trump from fleeing the country would be to seize his passport, so that he could not leave the country.

If Trump ever got to the point where he was facing criminal conviction, it is easy to see him trying to flee the United States.