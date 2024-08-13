UAW Files Charges Against Trump And Elon Musk For Illegal Threats And Worker Intimidation

The United Auto Workers (UAW) have filed charges against Elon Musk and Donald Trump for illegal threats and intimidation of workers.

The UAW announced:

The UAW has filed federal labor charges against disgraced billionaires Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their illegal attempts to threaten and intimidate workers who stand up for themselves by engaging in protected concerted activity, such as strikes.

…

Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.

“When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean. When we say Trump stands against everything our union stands for, this is what we mean,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “Donald Trump will always side against workers standing up for themselves, and he will always side with billionaires like Elon Musk, who is contributing $45 million a month to a Super PAC to get him elected. Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.

Here is the audio of Trump and Musk:

He’s for the billionaires. Not for you.

Donald Trump is a scab. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/hj10zDPbzw — UAW (@UAW) August 13, 2024

Donald Trump is the most anti-worker president in modern American history. The Trump plan is to ensure workers make less money and have less job security, so that people like Donald Trump and Elon Musk make more money.

Trump and Musk don’t make money by adding something positive to society. They make money by making life harder for workers.

The next time that Trump talks about workers or the middle class this is what he really thinks of workers. Anyone who organizes or fights for their right to collectively bargain for better wages and working conditions should be fired.

Trump and Musk broke the law with their conversation and showed that the only people they care about are themselves.