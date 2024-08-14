JD Vance Speaks To Virtually Empty Parking Lot In Michigan

JD Vance was supposed to appeal to Midwestern voters for Trump, but few people showed up for a Vance campaign event in Michigan.

This was the crowd moments before Vance began speaking:

An updated live look at the crowd at JD Vance’s rally in Michigan. Sad. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EBIwA83fBt — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 14, 2024

Vance told the crowd, “I love Byron Center. I have been here just a couple of hours, but Byron Center has been cast aside. A lot of places in this country have been cast aside by the ruling class. Politicians come to places like Michigan and say nice things but crush our industries, offshore our jobs, and undercut American wages with illegal labor. You, my friends, have been betrayed. And the people who have been doing the betraying have gotten rich off of this country’s decline. It is time to call them out and kick them out of office.”

Video:

With no sense of irony, JD Vance in Byron Center, MI, said, “Politicians come to places like Michigan and say nice things, but crush our industries, offshore our jobs, and undercut American wages with illegal labor. You, my friends, have been betrayed.” JD Vance betrayed them. pic.twitter.com/4IoSZXEeA1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 14, 2024

It is people like JD Vance who betrayed the people he was speaking to.

Vance helped to fund a farming startup that used illegal labor in Kentucky, so when JD Vance talks about illegal labor taking jobs, he has first-hand experience stealing those jobs from American workers.

Vance’s whole purpose for being on the ticket was to appeal to voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. However, Vance is wildly unpopular and has drawn pathetic crowds in these states.

JD Vance was a bad choice whose failures on the campaign trail get more embarrassing by the day.