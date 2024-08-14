Kamala Harris To Bus Tour Pennsylvania As Trump Sits At Home

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will be bus touring across Pennsylvania before the Democratic convention, as Donald Trump sits at his club.

Nidia Cavazos of CBS News posted:

VP Harris and Gov. Walz will take on a bus tour through Pennsylvania on Sunday, ahead of the Democratic National Convention, according to campaign officials.

•The tour will begin in Pittsburgh

•Several stops will be made including retail stops to meet with voters

•SG Doug Emhoff and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will also be on the bus tour.

Kamala Harris is going to do more campaign stops in one state over one day than Trump has done for the entire month. Harris has been running literally circles around Trump on the campaign trail as there appears to be no sense of urgency from the ex-president.

The lack of urgency in a compressed campaign suggested it might be more a can’t than won’t situation.

It is fair to ask if the problem is that Donald Trump can’t campaign more, not why won’t he campaign more.

Trump is 78 years old. He might not have the stamina to do more campaigning. If that is the case, Harris will continue to dominate media coverage and make direct contact with more voters in critical states like Pennsylvania.