Majority Of Voters Say Trump Lacks Mental And Physical Stamina To Be President

A new poll found that 53% of voters now believe that Donald Trump lacks the physical and mental stamina needed to be president.

Monmouth University wrote about their new poll:

The ability to simply carry out the job of president dominated the election conversation before Biden dropped out. Currently, 57% of voters are at least somewhat confident that Harris has the mental and physical stamina necessary for the presidency, while 47% say the same about Trump . Confidence in Trump’s ability is a few points lower than in February (51%), but confidence in Harris’s ability is significantly higher than it was for Biden earlier this year (32%).

Overall, Harris leads Trump 48%-44% nationally, and she leads Trump 48%-43% when voters were asked which candidate they were definitely or probably voting for.

Harris and her message of joy and positivity have served to not only inspire voters, but also to take a look at Trump from a different perspective. Harris doesn’t have to say it, run ads about it, or ever discuss it.

The contrast between the two candidates sticks out like a sore thumb. Harris and her campaign are energetic and on the road, while Trump is sitting at home and doing low energy interviews that are dark and angry.

It is a hurdle that Joe Biden couldn’t overcome. A majority of voters don’t believe that Trump has the mental and physical ability to be president.

By getting Joe Biden out of the race, Republicans exposed the unfitness of Donald Trump.