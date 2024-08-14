Trump’s Economic Speech In North Carolina Was A Total Disaster

Donald Trump held an emergency rally in North Carolina where, instead of getting on message, Trump was a babbling disaster.

Trump was supposed to be talking about his economic policies when he declared the polls fake and said that Biden will be taking back the Democratic nomination:

Literally moments after taking the stage, Trump declares the polls fake and suggests that Joe Biden is going to take back the nomination at the Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/qSE6bp6gqf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 14, 2024

At one point, Trump stopped reading the prepared speech, and started rambling about his conversation with Elon Musk:

Trump is now way off script and claiming that he was "grilled" for two and a half hours by Elon. This speech is a disaster as Trump has thrown away the script and is just babbling. pic.twitter.com/CLoqFUjdH7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 14, 2024

Trump did promise to reduce electricity prices by half but didn’t say how, because electricity is produced by private energy companies:

Trump makes the promise that he will cut electricity prices by half. He doesn't say how he would do this because the government doesn't make its own energy, so we've reached the point in the campaign where Trump is losing and making insane and impossible promises. pic.twitter.com/uUuTQTrHy0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 14, 2024

Trump’s speech was a disaster, because he can no longer message. Trump wanders off topic. At times, he completely abandoned the script on the teleprompter. He spoke for more than an hour, and much of it made no sense and veered off into all sorts of directions.

This was Trump trying to stay on topic, and he could not do it.

The Trump campaign has got to be freaking out, because they sent him to North Carolina to get ahead of Vice President Harris who will be unveiling her economic agenda on Friday, and what they got was a scattered, undisciplined, pile of mess that if it had message was buried under a mountain of Trump nonsense.

Trump is showing that he is too old and mentally declining to compete with Harris. Kamala Harris has taken the lead in the polls and nothing that Donald Trump did or said in North Carolina made a dent in this reality.